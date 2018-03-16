Huddersfield vs Crystal Palace Preview: Classic Encounter, Key Battle, Team News & More

In what is a huge relegation six pointer, Crystal Palace travel to Huddersfield with both clubs' Premier League status on the line. The Eagles currently sit in the relegation zone, one point behind 17th placed Southampton, while the Terriers sit in 15th, four points above the drop zone.

The south Londoners' season got off to the worst possible start under Frank de Boer against David Wagner's men back in August, when they were played off the park in a 3-0 defeat; a result that Roy Hodgson will not want to see a repeat of.

A loss for Palace could see their chances of survival hanging by a thread, whereas Huddersfield will want to avoid losing in fear of being dragged into the depths of the relegation scrap.

Here's everything you need to know ahead of the crucial clash:

Classic Encounter

Matthew Lewis/GettyImages

Crystal Palace 1-1 Huddersfield Town

This Saturday's fixture will be a repeat of an entertaining Championship encounter between the two clubs from back in December of 2012. Both sides finished the game with ten men after Damien Delaney and Anthony Gerrard were dismissed early and late on respectively, but that didn't stop both sides going for it full pelt.

The Terriers had the chance to take an early lead from the penalty spot after Palace old boy Sean Scannell was felled in the area by Joel Ward, but Adam Clayton's effort was tame and easily held by Julian Speroni.

10 man Palace responded excellently and produced an opening goal which oozed flamboyancy, and epitomised the talents of their scintillating wing duo in Yannick Bolasie and Wilfried Zaha. The former's cute heel flick sent the latter through on goal, and after a deceptive step over, Zaha fired into the roof of the net to give Palace the lead.





Disappointingly for Palace, Speroni allowed a weak header from Keith Southern to slip through his gloves to send the Terriers home with a share of the spoils.

Key Battle

Mike Hewitt/GettyImages

Wilfried Zaha vs Florent Hadergjonaj

Having made his highly anticipated return from injury against Chelsea, Wilfried Zaha is back to save Palace's season.

The Ivorian changed the game against the Blues last week for the Eagles, and after the Terriers kicked him off the park and left him injured at Selhurst Park back in August, he will be out for revenge.

Florent Hadergjonaj recently made his loan move to the Kirklees Stadium a permanent one, but if Zaha is on his game, the 23-year-old may be left regretting that decision for at least 90 minutes.

Team News

IAN KINGTON/GettyImages

Palace's injury crisis has eased recently, much to the delight of Hodgson and the Selhurst Park faithful. The key quartet of Wilfried Zaha, Mamadou Sakho, Yohan Cabaye and Ruben Loftus-Cheek have all had a week's training under their belts following their return to fitness, and all four of them could make the starting lineup.

Huddersfield will still be without Terence Kongolo, Michael Hefele, Sean Scannell, Elias Kachunga and Jon Stankovic, whilst Palace wait on the return of Joel Ward, Julian Speroni, Connor Wickham, Bakary Sako, Scott Dann and Jason Puncheon.

Potential Huddersfield Starting XI: Lossl, Hadergjonaj, Zanka, Schindler, Malone, Hogg, Mooy, Ince, Pritchard, van La Parra, Mounie





Potential Crystal Palace Starting XI: Hennessey, Wan-Bissaka, Tomkins, Sakho, van Aanholt, Milivojevic, McArthur, Cabaye, Zaha, Sorloth, Townsend

Prediction

Tony Marshall/GettyImages

This match could make or break Palace's season. Whereas Huddersfield, whilst they won't want to, could afford a slip up or two, this is a vital game for the Eagles and three points are a must.

Given the fact that Palace always seem to perform best when they are the underdogs with less expectation placed on them, this is sure to be a nervy encounter for Eagles' fans, and that could play into Huddersfield's hands.

Having said that, the return of Sakho, Zaha, Cabaye and Loftus-Cheek is huge and their individual quality may just see Palace over the line.

Huddersfield 0-1 Crystal Palace