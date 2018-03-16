Jürgen Klopp Explains How He United the Whole Club on During His First Few Days at Liverpool

Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp has described how he united the club's players and staff when he first arrived at the Reds' Melwood Training Ground.

Speaking to the BBC's Premier League Show, Klopp emphasised the importance of everybody at the club being united and down to earth.

Klopp isn't interested in public pressure 🤫#LFC pic.twitter.com/e8N37t7YW8 — Match of the Day (@BBCMOTD) March 15, 2018

“When we came in, one of the first things I did in the first meeting with the full squad, I brought in all the people at Melwood and let them walk through the press room, our meeting room,” he said. “There were 80 people, so it took a while. And then I asked the boys: 'do you know the names of all of them?' They are all working here for us, we have the perfect circumstances.”

Reflecting on his first taste of English football, Klopp highlighted the subtle cultural differences that he prefers in England.

“These rooms (in Melwood) are usually not for public,” he explained. “Part of the deal in football is 'wow, what happens behind the doors?' and stuff like this.

Clive Brunskill/GettyImages

“In England it's much easier, in Germany you are allowed to come to open training sessions constantly and you can see everything. Here, people think a lot about 'what are they doing?' and they see their big cars.

“I can tell you – in the big car, there is a completely normal guy. In this building there are 99.9% completely normal guys, they cannot take the smile off their face because of the situation they are in, but they have pressure like hell.”

Meanwhile, Klopp's Liverpool side have been drawn against Manchester City in the last eight of the Champions League.