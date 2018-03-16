Newcastle Look to Offload Unwanted Goalkeeper to English Club But Anderlecht Still Interested

Newcastle United are looking to sell unwanted goalkeeper Matz Sels to an English club this summer. However, according to Belgian newspaper La Derniere Heure, Anderlecht are looking to make his loan move permanent at the end of the season.

Sels was loaned out to Anderlecht after making a number of disappointing performances in his nine games at Newcastle. The Magpies paid Gent £5m for his services before sending him out on loan last summer after deciding other options Karl Darlow and Rob Elliot were more suited to the role.

It is clear why Newcastle want to sell Sels in England, as with British clubs having more funds than ever they would certainly receive more for the stopper from an English team.

However, Newcastle cannot guarantee that an English team will want to sign Sels after his struggles in the Championship - but Anderlecht are reportedly open to another loan move if a suitable deal does not materialise. The Belgian has had better fortune at Anderlecht by becoming a consistent starter, making 22 appearances in all competitions.

Sels began his professional career at Belgian side Lierse SK, emerging as a regular in the 2012/13 season. He then joined Gent in 2013, making 106 appearances for the club. He spent a season at Newcastle in the Championship before joining Anderlecht on loan last summer.

He was called up to the Belgian national squad in October 2015 for their Euro 2016 qualifiers against Andorra and Israel, but he is yet to make an appearance for the national team.