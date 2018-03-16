Ousmane Dembele 'Hints' at London Move Despite Ernesto Valverde Insisting His Future Is at Barcelona

Barcelona attacker Ousmane Dembele has 'hinted' he could be open to a move to Arsenal after revealing his sadness surrounding the break up of his former relationship with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

The 20-year-old has suffered an indifferent campaign since his monstrous £135m move to the Camp Nou from Borussia Dortmund in the summer.

ALLEZ ALLEZ OUSMANE DEMBELEEEEEE OOOOOOUSMANE DEMBELE pic.twitter.com/RZb3ljEkFx — Bernat Castro (@Berlustinho) March 16, 2018

A duo of significant injuries has minimised the Frenchman's play-time during his inaugural season in Catalonia somewhat; however, Ernesto Valverde's reported lack of trust in the winger has also fuelled speculation that his stay with Barca could be a lot shorter than initially expected.

And while speaking to Onze Mondial, as quoted by the Daily Express, Dembele dwelled on the unfortunate circumstances that forced him and Aubameyang apart, which has been interpreted by some Gunners fans as a "come and get me" plea.

Think someone is heading to arsenal this summer.. what an attacking 4 that would be! — wheelesUK (@wheelesuk) March 13, 2018

“Honestly, I had a beautiful relationship with Auba”, the youngster, who opened his Barcelona account as the Catalan giants overcame Chelsea in the Champions League on Wednesday, said.

“Too bad it only lasted a year. For me, a guy coming from Evreux, meeting Aubameyang meant a lot. I was pretty good with him. It's easy to play with a guy like that, he goes fast, he is always well placed.”

Basically coming Arsenal then 👍🏻 — Joshua Charles (@JBromham) March 13, 2018

While Dembele's future seems in doubt outside of the Camp Nou, boss Ernest Valverde recently revealed his confusion surrounding the speculation and insisted the youngster is very much in his plans.

"This question surprises me a bit", the Spaniard replied when asked about the speculation following his side's Supercopa de Catalunya victory over Espanyol earlier this month, as quotes by AS.

Dembele really worked hard yesterday, tracked back when needed. That last ditch tackle reminded me of Mascherano's against Arsenal. Good to see that he's gaining Valverde's trust. His best is yet to come. — . (@Raphytic) March 15, 2018

"All of the players off the field are the most professional in the world to perform on Sunday and in the case of Dembele, they use trusted people, nutritionists.

"We are happy with him and he is going to help us a lot."