Ousmane Dembele 'Hints' at London Move Despite Ernesto Valverde Insisting His Future Is at Barcelona

By 90Min
March 16, 2018

Barcelona attacker Ousmane Dembele has 'hinted' he could be open to a move to Arsenal after revealing his sadness surrounding the break up of his former relationship with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. 

The 20-year-old has suffered an indifferent campaign since his monstrous £135m move to the Camp Nou from Borussia Dortmund in the summer. 

A duo of significant injuries has minimised the Frenchman's play-time during his inaugural season in Catalonia somewhat; however, Ernesto Valverde's reported lack of trust in the winger has also fuelled speculation that his stay with Barca could be a lot shorter than initially expected. 

And while speaking to Onze Mondial, as quoted by the Daily Express, Dembele dwelled on the unfortunate circumstances that forced him and Aubameyang apart, which has been interpreted by some Gunners fans as a "come and get me" plea. 

“Honestly, I had a beautiful relationship with Auba”, the youngster, who opened his Barcelona account as the Catalan giants overcame Chelsea in the Champions League on Wednesday, said.

“Too bad it only lasted a year. For me, a guy coming from Evreux, meeting Aubameyang meant a lot. I was pretty good with him. It's easy to play with a guy like that, he goes fast, he is always well placed.”

While Dembele's future seems in doubt outside of the Camp Nou, boss Ernest Valverde recently revealed his confusion surrounding the speculation and insisted the youngster is very much in his plans. 

"This question surprises me a bit", the Spaniard replied when asked about the speculation following his side's Supercopa de Catalunya victory over Espanyol earlier this month, as quotes by AS.

"All of the players off the field are the most professional in the world to perform on Sunday and in the case of Dembele, they use trusted people, nutritionists.

"We are happy with him and he is going to help us a lot."

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now