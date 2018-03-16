Retailer Topman Under Fire Over 'What Goes Around' Shirt Seen to Be Mocking Hillsborough Disaster

Fashion retailer Topman has come under fire over the sale of a long-sleeved red shirt that some believe to be mocking the 1989 Hillsborough disaster in which 96 Liverpool fans lost their lives.

The item has since been withdrawn from sale on Topman's website after outcry and furore over the message written on the back underneath a large '96'.

Resembling a Liverpool jersey, it bears the slogan: 'What goes around comes back around' and also features the word 'Karma'.

Most likely an unfortunate coincidence given the design also has a connection to a Bob Marley song, it has been interpreted by many as extremely distasteful given that the 96 fans who were killed that day in Sheffield were for blamed for their own deaths for 27 years.

It wasn't until a second coroner's inquest in 2016 after years of lobbying that the fans were deemed to have been 'unlawfully killed' by police and emergency service negligence.

Jan Kruger/GettyImages

Speaking about the Topman shirt, Louise Brookes, whose brother Andrew was one of the 96 who died, can't not make the Hillsborough connection.

"I really do believe it is something to do with Hillsborough," she is quoted as saying by the BBC. "I would like it removed from sale and I do want (Topman) to explain how this shirt came about and what the thinking was. Our 96 were decent human beings who did nothing wrong.

"How would people feel if it was their loved ones being mocked?"

Richard Heathcote/GettyImages

Earlier this week, it was decided that two West Midlands police officers under investigation for negligence relating to Hillsborough would not be charged over failing to properly investigate the cause of the disaster by filing a missing/incomplete file to the original inquest in 1990.