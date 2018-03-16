Sky Sports Pundit Predicts Liverpool Will Finish Ahead of Manchester United in the Premier League

Despite last weekend's 2-1 defeat at the hands of Manchester United at Old Trafford last weekend, Sky Sports Pundit Paul Merson still believes that Liverpool will finish above the Red Devils this season.

Jurgen Klopp's men currently sit in fourth in the Premier League table, five points behind Manchester United, who are currently second.

A win last weekend would have saw Liverpool jump ahead of Man Utd in the league table, but a brace from Marcus Rashford ensured that would not happen.

Speaking to Sky Sports (via thisisfutbol), the former Arsenal and Portsmouth man stated:

“I fancy Liverpool to beat Manchester United into second, and this game is important for them to close down the current five-point gap.

“There’s a lot to play for second place, mark my words.

“[Manchester] United have to play Manchester City so the gap will be two points, so Liverpool have to ensure they win these games.”

Ahead of Liverpool's game at home to Watford this weekend, Paul Merson also predicted that the Reds would cruise past the struggling Hornets:

“I can’t see anything but a Liverpool win."

Liverpool will have to contend with balancing European and Premier League commitments throughout the rest of the season. Jurgen Klopp's men will face Manchester City in the UEFA Champions League quarter finals at the start of April.