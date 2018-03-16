SPAL 2013 vs Juventus Preview: Classic Encounter, Key Battles, Team News & More

Juventus will look to extend their lead at the top of the Serie A table when they take on SPAL 2013 this weekend.

On a sensational run of 22 games without defeat, Juve have a strong squad available for Saturday's clash.

Their hosts, SPAL 2013, have won two and drawn one of their last three games, picking up victories against Bologna and Crotone and earning a valuable point away at Sassuolo.

Classic Encounter

MIGUEL MEDINA/GettyImages

The two sides played out an entertaining game in the reverse fixture earlier this season, back in October.

Juventus ran out 4-1 winners, and found themselves 2-1 ahead going into the break. Bernardeschi smashed the ball into the top left corner and and Dybala found the opposite top corner from a free kick to put the league leaders 2-0 ahead. SPAL 2013 forward Paloschi reduced the deficit from close range before half time.

However, two second half goals in the space of five minutes from Higuaín and Cuadrado sealed the victory for Juve at the Allianz Stadium.

Key Battle

Mario Mandžukić vs Thiago Cionek

The positioning of Mario Mandzukic in a wide left role could cause problems for SPAL 2013's back three.

The Croatian forward is a tall player who likes to drift into central areas but can also play wide, which will give Thiago Cionek - on the right of the back three - some tough decisions to make.

SPAL 2013's Polish international defender will have to be disciplined in his positional play and make good decisions in order to avoid a torrid game against Juventus.

Mirco Antenucci vs Giorgio Chiellini

SPAL 2013 striker Antenucci has scored eight goals in 22 Serie A games this season, but can pose a great threat to Juventus' back line. The 33-year-old former Leeds striker will have a tough challenge on Saturday, as he comes up against Giorgio Chiellini.

If both players are on form, particularly Antenucci, it could make for an exciting battle when SPAL 2013 get the opportunity to attack.

Team News

🎙 @OfficialAllegri: "@SamiKhedira is out with the flu, @MedhiBenatia is suspended for this match, while @Cuadrado and @fbernardeschi are still recovering from injuries. The other lads are available to me for tomorrow's match."#SPALJuve — JuventusFC (@juventusfcen) March 16, 2018

Both SPAL 2013 and Juventus are expected to name unchanged lineups from their previous outings against Sassuolo and Atalanta respectively.

Juventus will be without three players, who are all set to miss out on this match through injury. Defender Benedikt Höwedes has a muscle injury, while midfielders Federico Bernardeschi and Juan Cuadrado are also ruled out.

SPAL 2013 have a fully fit squad available as they prepare to host the Serie A leaders. There are no injuries or suspensions to trouble SPAL 2013 manager Leonardo Semplici.

Predicted SPAL 2013 lineup: Meret; Cionek, Vicari, Felipe; Lazzari, Grassi, Schiattarella, Kurtić, Costa; Paloschi, Antenucci.





Predicted Juventus lineup: Buffon; Lichtsteiner, Benatia, Chiellini, Asamoah; Pjanić, Matuidi; Mandzukic, Dybala; Higuaín.

Prediction

Emilio Andreoli/GettyImages

Despite SPAL 2013 being unbeaten in their last three games, it is difficult to see that continuing as high flying Juventus are on a stunning run of form.

Their attacking options may prove to be too much for the SPAL 2013, who were only promoted from Serie A last season.

With strong options to pick from all over the pitch, it's extremely difficult to look past a Juve victory ahead of this game.

Prediction: SPAL 2013 0-3 Juventus.