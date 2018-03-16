Steve Parish Insists He Isn't Looking at West Ham Troubles as 'Positive' in Palace Relegation Battle

Crystal Palace chairman Steve Parish has insisted that he does not view the crowd problems at West Ham as a positive for Palace in their relegation scrap.

Last Saturday West Ham's match with Burnley spiralled into chaos, with multiple fans storming the pitch and many others throwing projectiles at the directors' box. This atmosphere may turn the heads of the club from their ongoing relegation battle, but Parish does not see this as some sort of advantage for his side.

Speaking to Standard Sport, Parish explained his views, saying: “I do not wish what happened at West Ham on anyone. I do not look at that and think ‘that is great for us’. I know David Sullivan and David Gold. None of us are going to get this right in everything we do. It is impossible.

“I know those guys have got their heart and soul in that club. These are nice people who do everything they can for that club. Things do not go wrong on purpose.

“I understand people get angry but I think we have got to keep some perspective. This is meant to be fun. Three teams have got to get relegated. And everyone is trying as hard as they can to stay in the league.

“Of course it is fine to debate that and it is fine to criticise and have a point of view. But nobody can say that is fine. Two guys who are just doing their best — and are not even in the relegation zone.”

This negativity at the London Stadium coincides with positivity at Selhurst Park, with Palace coming to the end of an injury crisis as Wilfried Zaha, Yohan Cabaye, Mamadou Sakho and Ruben Loftus-Cheek are available for their important upcoming fixture with Huddersfield on Saturday.

Parish praised this positive climate ahead of the clash, saying: “The positivity for us is great. I think we will need that. Sometimes I think fans think we just say it but it does mean so much to the players.

“It is massive if they stay behind you. When you are down at Chelsea last Saturday... we did not play well in the first half and when the fans keep signing it is massive.

“We will need that. Four of our last eight are at home. And I think we are taking 2,000 to Huddersfield. Massive away support and they will make the noise of 10,000 as they always do. They will be as much a part of it as anyone.

“I have got every faith in Roy, Ray Lewington, Steven Reid and the staff. The atmosphere is great, people can see that on the pitch, the planning is great and the application of the players is great. As the manager has said it is going to be about our big players.”