Stoke City vs Everton Preview: Previous Meeting, Recent Form, Team News & More

Relegation threatened Stoke City take on travel sick side Everton in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon.

The Potters will be desperate to chalk up a vital win in their battle against the drop while the Toffees will want to put a pin in their abject form on the road.

Here's all you need to know ahead of the contest at the Bet365 Stadium:

Last Meeting

Wayne Rooney was the match winner on his second Everton debut under the August sun at Goodison Park in a 1-0 win.

The veteran forward's goal on the stroke of half time was the difference on an afternoon when hope still sprung eternal for both of these clubs on the opening day of this term.

Both sides have since sacked the managers who took charge during that clash, and it'll be up to their successors to plot a way to snapping up all three points in this weekend's reverse fixture.

Recent Form

Stoke welcome Everton to Staffordshire as they look to end a run of six games without a win in the top flight

Paul Lambert's men last tasted victory in the 2-0 win over Huddersfield Town on 20th January - chalking up four draws and two defeats since that triumph - and find themselves battling to maintain their top flight status.

Only West Brom are keeping them off the foot of the table, but Stoke are just a single point off 17th placed Southampton in the battle against relegation.

Everton, meanwhile, posted their first win in three games with a 2-0 triumph over Brighton at Goodison Park last Saturday.

The Blues are in excellent nick on home soil but have only won one of the last 24 league games away from home - a sorry state of affairs which continues to haunt their players and fans.

A win over Stoke wouldn't lift them any higher than their current ninth placed position, but would put them on that magical 40 point mark and guaranteed safety from the drop.

Team News

Lambert is unable to call upon Stephen Ireland due to the midfielder's continued recovery from a broken leg, while Lee Grant is also sidelined with a wrist problem.

Mame Biram Diouf faces a late fitness test over a dislocated shoulder but could be passed fit to feature from the bench for Stoke.

Sam Allardyce will be without Ashley Williams as he sits out the second of his three game ban for his red card against Burnley a fortnight ago.

The 63-year-old is also deprived of Gylfi Sigurdsson's services due to the knee ligament issue he sustained in the Brighton win, while Eliaquim Mangala (knee), James McCarthy (broken leg) and Maarten Stekelenburg (groin) remain long-term absentees.

Predicted Stoke Lineup: Butland; Bauer, Zouma, Martins-Indi, Stafylidis; Cameron, Allen, Badou Ndiaye; Shaqiri, Choupo-Moting, Crouch.

Predicted Everton Lineup: Pickford; Coleman, Keane, Jagielka, Baines; Gueye, Rooney; Walcott, Davies, Bolasie; Tosun.

Prediction

Matches between this pair have been relatively tight in recent seasons, and have produced a couple of goal fests over the past decade.

With both looking suspect defensively, there's a chance for a high scoring encounter yet again but it's likely no one will be able to snag all three points.

Everton can't win away from home and Stoke, well, can't win at all so expect to see a closely fought affair with a share of the spoils at the end.

Prediction: Stoke 2-2 Everton