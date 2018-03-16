Tottenham Eyeing Alfie Mawson Summer Swoop as Toby Alderweireld Replacement But Face £40m Price Tag

Tottenham Hotspur are preparing a summer bid for Swansea City defender Alfie Mawson, according to reports.

The 24-year-old's sharp increase in form since the Swans snapped up the centre-back from Barnsley in 2016 for £5m has caught the eye of many, including West Ham United; who attempted to lure the former England Under-21 international away from the Liberty Stadium in January.

Well done @AlfieMawson on your call up to the England squad my friend pic.twitter.com/fmQyG5XR1w — Ian Abrahams (Moose) (@BroadcastMoose) March 15, 2018

However, according to the Times, Spurs have now also joined the interested parties, with the north Londoners closely monitoring the player before constructing a formal move at the end of this term.

It is thought that Swansea were keen to hold out for around £40m when the Hammers came calling two months ago.

However, should the Welsh club's Premier League status change ahead of next year; with the Swans currently sat just four points ahead of Crystal Palace who occupy the final relegation place, that price tag may be significantly reduced.

Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino sees Mawson a possible replacement for Toby Alderweireld, whose current contract situation hints that the Belgian's time with the club could be coming to an end.

Negotiations between the north Londoners and the 29-year-old over a new deal have lasted well over a year, but yet there is still to be a breakthrough.

TEAM NEWS | Mauricio Pochettino had confirmed Toby Alderweireld has returned to training on Tuesday and has a chance of playing against Swansea on Saturday in the FA Cup.#THFC #COYSpic.twitter.com/dnvrjdlbOI — Ricky Sacks 🎙 (@RickSpur) March 15, 2018

More worryingly for Tottenham is should the centre-back's agreement run past the summer of 2019 without new terms signed, he will be subject to a £25m buyout clause.

Due to this, Spurs may look to this summer as the final opportunity to earn a substantial sum from Alderweireld, with Barcelona said to be showing interest.