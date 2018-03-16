VIDEO: Txiki Begiristain Reacts to Manchester City Drawing Liverpool in Champions League

Txiki Begiristain has admitted that Manchester City face a 'difficult' Champions League quarter final tie against Premier League rivals Liverpool.

The English heavyweights were drawn against each other in the last-eight of the tournament on Friday morning, and director of football Begiristain couldn't help but hide his disappointment as the teams were paired together.

In quotes on City's official Twitter account, the former winger stated that it would prove to be a tough test for Pep Guardiola's league leaders after Jurgen Klopp's side beat the Citizens at Anfield back in January.

He said: "It's a very difficult one. We like to travel and to go to another country in the Champions League but it is what it is.

"We know each other very well, they are a very offensive team, the truth is it is going to be a great couple of games and we are going to see good football.

"In the Champions League there is no time for mistakes, everything has to work, you have to be almost perfect in both games. We know the power and the strength of Liverpool - in the league they beat us away and we beat them at home."

Liverpool bested City on home soil two months ago as they completed a 3-2 victory over Guardiola's side to prove that the Etihad-based club could be beaten.

However, the Reds were royally thumped by City on their last visit to Manchester - falling to a 5-0 defeat as Sadio Mane was red for a nasty looking challenge on goalkeeper Eduardo back in September.

The two legged affair should be an entertaining watch for fans across the globe, with the duo scoring 153 goals in England's top flight between them this season.

Liverpool also boast the record of most goals scored in this term's Champions League too, with Klopp's men having registered 28 goals. City, in contract, are fifth in the standings with 19.

Liverpool will host City in the first leg on Merseyside on 4th April, with the return fixture in Manchester on 10th April.

