West Ham Fans React Angrily to Defender's 'Leadership' Comments on Social Media

West Ham fans have reacted angrily to newest signing Patrice Evra's comments on his duty of leadership in the squad.

The 36-year-old recently explained how he feels a duty of leadership at West Ham, saying: ''Coming in at my age, there’s massive responsibility on my shoulders. You have to lead by example.

"Before you can say anything to a younger player and guide them with your words, you have to show them good examples and lead with your actions. You have to work hard in training, and do your job in the games.''





These comments have not gone down well with Hammers fans after Evra has failed to impress in either of his two appearances at the east London club.

Wtf, we have shipped 11 goals in the last 3 games. Where is Evra leading us, into oblivion? — Scott Tracey (@Hammersfanno) March 15, 2018

Really because since you signed we haven't won a game — Wayne MacGowan (@wmpc12) March 15, 2018

Since his arrival, West Ham are yet to win a game and are sliding further down the table towards the relegation places.

They currently sit 16th in the table and are just three points from the drop. West Ham fans will be hoping that Evra's leadership role will help bring the team together to get the results they need to avoid relegation.

With growing unrest off the pitch, leaders in the team will prove crucial in order to keep the players focused on the task at hand.

The Hammers face relegation rivals Southampton in their next Premier League game and they will be desperately looking to avoid another loss considering how tough the club's run in looks.

In their last eight games, West Ham still have to face both Manchester clubs, as well as Chelsea and Arsenal. They are really up against it and Evra's leadership and experience could prove pivotal if they are to survive.