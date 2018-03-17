Adrian Mutu Claims Zlatan Ibrahimovic 'Injury' Is a Front for a Falling Out With Jose Mourinho

Former Chelsea forward Adrian Mutu has claimed that Zlatan Ibrahimovic is not actually injured, and the reason he is not playing is due to a falling out between him and manager Jose Mourinho.

The Swedish striker has not played for United since Boxing Day, after suffering a relapse from knee ligament damage he picked up which ruled him out at the end of the 2016/17 season and the beginning of the 2017/18 season.

Speaking to Telekom Sport Romania (via the Mirror), Mutu said "I do not care about Mourinho.

"Mourinho doesn't care about the performance, only the result. I have the infomation that Ibrahimovic is not injured, he's just cold with Mourinho right now."

Mutu played under Mourinho during his time at Chelsea, but only made two substitute appearances for the Portuguese coach, before being released from the club in 2004 after failing a drugs test.

Ibrahimovic recently returned to first-team training with United, but has not yet featured in the squad since picking up his injury in the Boxing Day clash with Burnley.

The 37-year-old impressed in his first season with the club, scoring 17 times in 28 Premier League games, and this was enough to convince the club to extend his deal by another year, despite his injury. However, manager Jose Mourinho revealed earlier in the month that this is likely to be Ibrahimovic's final season at the club.

With only eight league games of the season remaining, time is running out for the striker to make the same impact this season. He is yet to score in his five Premier League appearances so far, although he did score in his one League Cup appearance - the 2-1 loss against Bristol City back in December.