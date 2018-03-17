Bournemouth 2-1 West Brom: Luckless Baggies Lose Late & Fall Closer to Relegation

Junior Stanislas' late winner helped Bournemouth to snatch victory from the jaws of defeat as they edged closer to Premier League safety and pushed West Brom to the brink of relegation in the process.

Eddie Howe made two changes to his last lineup, with Josh King and Jordon Ibe returning to the side in place of Lys Mousset and Charlie Daniels. West Brom made three changes, with Jonny Evans among those restored to the side after missing last weekend's defeat to Leicester through illness.

West Brom began the game quite brightly but couldn't make the most of a few half-chances, with Jay Rodriguez shooting straight at Asmir Begovic with one of them. Bournemouth suffered an early blow when Simon Francis was forced off with a knock, and Daniels replaced him.

Henry Browne/GettyImages

Bournemouth were very sloppy with possession but West Brom couldn't make them pay, Jake Livermore flicking a cross just over Jay Rodriguez's head. At the other end, Bournemouth appealed for a penalty when King went down under Ahmed Hegazi's challenge, but referee Graham Scott waved away the appeals.

A much-needed spark was added to the game when Livermore and Adam Smith thundered into a 50-50 ball which resulted in handbags between the two teams and bookings for both players - Smith for the challenge, Livermore for his protests. Scott also dismissed a weak penalty appeal from Salomon Rondon.

The game got the goal that it sorely needed early in the second half, and it went to the visitors. Kieran Gibbs sent in a good cross from the left and Rondon rose highest to head the ball down to Rodriguez. He took a touch before firing past Begovic to give West Brom the lead that they arguably deserved.

Bournemouth fashioned almost no chances for the next 25 minutes, so their equaliser came completely out of the blue. With time running out, Ibe cut in from the left and unleashed a decent effort, but one that Ben Foster should have saved. Instead, he allowed it to bounce through his arms and nestle in the corner of the net.

Henry Browne/GettyImages

West Brom's misery was compounded when Craig Dawson felled King outside the box, and Stanislas stepped up bend in an 89th minute free kick to complete the turnaround. Even then, the Baggies could still have salvaged a draw, but Daniels cleared Matt Phillips header off the line and that was the last chance.





Bournemouth move onto 36 points and will now surely be safe within a matter of weeks. For West Brom, their admirable performance meant nothing, and Alan Pardew must now know that it is only a matter of time before the Baggies are a Championship side once more.