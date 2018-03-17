Chelsea Suffer FA Cup Injury Scare as Impressive Teenager Forced Off Against Real Madrid

Ethan Ampadu could be forced to sit out of Chelsea's FA Cup match against Leicester City on Sunday after suffering an injury in a recent UEFA youth league match against Real Madrid.

The 17-year-old, who moved to Stamford Bridge from hometown Exeter last summer, played 80 minutes as the Blues secured a 4-2 victory over Real Madrid at the Alfredo di Stéfano Stadium, eventually being replaced by George McEachran after suffering a knock.

Denis Doyle/GettyImages

Ampadu has already made three FA Cup appearances this season and looked set to feature once again in Antonio Conte's first-team this weekend.

However, football.london report that the Wales international could be left out of the Chelsea squad that will travel to the King Power Stadium on Sunday.

The Blues will be hoping that they can reach the final of the competition this season after being dumped out by Arsenal in the semi final last year.

Ryan Giggs included youngsters Ben Woodburn (18) & Ethan Ampadu (17) in his first Wales squad since becoming manager. 👌🏼🐉 pic.twitter.com/66rYwrLsgI — Rising Ballers (@RisingBallers_) March 16, 2018

(You may also like Antonio Conte Blasts Chelsea's Transfer Business for Causing Lacklustre Title Defence)

Conte is under pressure at Stamford Bridge as Chelsea are well off the pace in the Premier League title race (if it can even be called a race) and have recently been knocked out of Europe by Barcelona.

Lifting the FA Cup at the end of the season could buy Conte another year in charge in west London. However, the Italian manager looks destined to leave at the end of the season, regardless of what he could achieve this campaign.