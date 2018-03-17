Departed Star Admits He 'Could Have Given More' During Uninspiring Spell at West Ham

Swansea City striker Andre Ayew believes he could've given more during his disappointing stint at West Ham United.

The Ghanaian international rejoined the Welsh club for £20.5m in January, ending his 18-month spell at the London Stadium after signing for West Ham in the summer of 2016 for £21.5m.

In an exclusive interview with the Independent, the former Marseille man has lifted the lid on his time in London, citing injuries as the reason as to why Hammers' fans didn't see him at his best.

Alex Livesey/GettyImages

He said: "I have to say it wasn’t the best, and did not go as we all wished for but that is football.

"The consistency wasn’t there because of a lot of factors but check the numbers I scored more than any other West Ham player in the entire 2017 in all competitions and even as of now I have six goals for them in all competitions this season."

"I am disappointed and I felt it so hard that Slaven had to pay the price for disappointment. I feel I could have given more if I was fit throughout that is the game now and things move at a fast pace.

3 points ❤️⚽️💥 what a welcome thank you all made me feel at home felt I was BACK💥@SwansOfficial #jackarmy#fans pic.twitter.com/tV1tseOZaM — André Ayew (@AyewAndre) February 10, 2018

(You may also be interested in Tottenham Eyeing Alfie Mawson Summer Swoop as Toby Alderweireld Replacement But Face £40m Price Tag)

Ayew amassed 12 goals in 50 appearances during his time at West Ham, and despite putting in a starring role during their recent 4-1 against them in the Premier League, Ayew hopes that his former side avoid the drop.

He stated: To be honest all I was looking out for was the three points because it was very awkward playing against a team of players I was training with a couple of weeks ago."

"West Ham United have got great players and I am certain that they will find a way out of the situation they are in but we have a job and that is to keep Swansea City up."