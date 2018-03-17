Gennaro Gattuso Set to Extend Milan Stay by Signing New Contract Until 2020

AC Milan manager Genaro Gattuso is set to be rewarded with a new contract at the San Siro that will keep Rino in charge of the club until 2020, according to Calciomercato.

The passionate Milan legend was appointed as the club's head coach following the departure of Vincenzo Montella earlier this season - a manager who has since gone on to reach the Champions League quarter finals with Sevilla.

The Rossoneri have been revitalised under Gattuso and despite the disappointment of crashing out of the Europe League against Arsenal, sporting director Massimiliano Mirabelli and CEO Marco Fassone are convinced they have the right man for the job.





Gattuso understandably tried to play down speculation about a new contract as he continues to prepare his side for their match against Chievo Verona on Sunday.





"I am not even thinking about that," Gattuso told a pre-match presser, quoted by La Gazzetta dello Sport. "There’s no problem, I am focused on my work and the directors know where to find me.

"I must continue my work, convince the players they are strong and get them to live day by day. These lads are a gift, they give me their all and believe in what I say."





Gattuso's side are in with an outside chance of qualifying for the Champions League next season but are currently sitting six points adrift of the top four - albeit with a game in hand.