Jamie Redknapp Makes Early Prediction Ahead Of All-English Champions League Quarter Final

Jamie Redknapp has revealed that he believes Liverpool will beat Manchester City over the two legs of their Champions League quarter final clash.

The Reds were drawn with City on Friday's draw and whilst the Sky Sports pundit admitted neither side would've been happy with the draw, he claimed that Jurgen Klopp's men will progress through to the semi finals of the competition.

Stu Forster/GettyImages

Writing on his column for the Daily Mail, Redknapp claimed: “This is the draw neither team wanted, while City may be slight favourites, I can see Liverpool going through.

"Jurgen Klopp’s side have grown stronger as the season has progressed, with Virgil van Dijk making them much better at the back.

“Up front Mo Salah, Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane have helped Liverpool score 28 goals, more than any team in the last eight. They have stunned City once in the league and can do so again in Europe.”

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

Despite losing 5-0 in the hands of Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium on matchweek four, Liverpool remain the only team to have beaten City in the Premier League this season after they won 4-3 in the reverse fixture at Anfield in January.





With the Reds also on fine form in the competition, many have been tipping Liverpool to progress deep into the tournament sine the group stages. Liverpool are the only other team along with Barcelona who are yet to lose a game in the competition this season and are the top scorers in the competition - averaging an astonishing 3.5 goals per game.

Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

City pose a similar threat to that which Liverpool pose. The Manchester club have only conceded five goals in the competition so far - one goal less than Liverpool - and have a goal record only bettered by Bayern Munich, Real Madrid, PSG and their opponents Liverpool.

Both sides will need to produce their best performances if they are to progress from what looks to be a mouthwatering tie, with Liverpool looking to reach the semi finals of the competition for the first time since 2008 whilst Pep Guardiola will be looking to keep City's hopes of a treble winning season alive.