Jurgen Klopp Incensed as 'Breakfast' Merseyside Derby Moved to Just 3 Days After UCL Quarter Final

Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp has been left scratching his head after discovering that the Reds' Champions League quarter final would be swiftly followed by a Merseyside derby at \breakfast' time the next Saturday.

Klopp saw his side drawn against Manchester City in the last eight of Europe's elite competition - a fixture which he initially joked about, saying: "all Manchester United fans must be really happy."

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

However, the former Borussia Dortmund manager soon discovered that his side would have little recovery and preparation time ahead of the trip to Goodison Park, following the first leg of their Champions League quarter final.





"We are not going to get much recovery time after what will be a very intense game against City," Klopp said, quoted by the Guardian. "Obviously whoever made the schedule did not think we would reach the quarter-finals because the derby was originally a Sunday game.

"I know countries where they cancel whole matchdays so teams can be in the best shape for big games in Europe. We play at 7.45pm on Wednesday and 12.30 on Saturday. Oops, it’s only Liverpool. City get to play at 5.30.

"Can you imagine how big that difference is for two sides involved in a Champions League meeting that is bound to be intense? Five hours means the world in terms of preparation and recovery."

Klopp went on to say that he would have at least liked the Merseyside derby to be played at a "normal time and not at breakfast", insisting that Pep Guardiola's side will be better prepared when they host Manchester United later that day.