Karren Brady Apologises for West Ham Pitch Invasion and Pledges No More Board Interference

Karren Brady has become the first West Ham board member to publicly apologise for the disgraceful scenes at the London Stadium last weekend, when fans invaded the pitch in the Hammers' 3-0 defeat to Burnley.

In her SunSport column, Brady issued a remarkable and comprehensive apology, in which she stressed that the club's board took full responsibility for West Ham's predicament and made a number of pledges to improve the situation.

"I want to put on record that the Board of West Ham United would like to offer our sincere apologies to the vast majority of our supporters who turned up to support their club, lots of them with young children who sat and tried to continue to support their team," wrote Brady.

She also apologised for the fact that the new stadium is 'empty and without personality', and emphasised that the club were doing everything possible to make it feel like home.





Brady also admitted that the club's transfer policy has been wrong, giving too much power to people at board level - something which will be corrected going forwards.

"We are in the process of entirely restructuring our player recruitment," she explained. "This will change the way we handle transfers in the future, giving the control to the manager and the football staff."

And despite referring to last weekend's shambolic scenes, Brady ended her column by reiterating her initial point that the board were to blame.

"The Board takes full responsibility for our predicament. Ultimately the table does not lie and just like the team we are judged on our position."





West Ham's current position is 16th in the Premier League, just three points above the relegation zone. The Hammers next match, after the international break, is a crucial six-pointer at home to Southampton.