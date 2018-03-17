Lionel Messi Reveals the Change to His Game That Has Helped Barcelona Thrive This Season

Lionel Messi says that his game is flourishing as a result of a more selfless style of play than he has exhibited in years gone by.

The Argentine magician scored twice and also provided an assist for Ousmane Dembele as Barcelona eased into the Champions League quarter finals with a 3-0 win over Chelsea at the Nou Camp this week.

Messi has made a career out of scoring brilliant individual goals, although he also provides many assists as part of an attacking unit that also includes Luis Suarez and Philippe Coutinho - and he admitted that being less selfish has been a major change in his game this season.

"Before I was robbing the ball and making my play [alone], or at least trying to make my play," the 30-year-old told SPORT. "Now I try to play more for the team, to pass the ball more and to not be such a finisher or so selfish.

"I try to move the team from one position to another, but I keep running as much as ever, just in a different way."

Messi has often operated in a deeper role under Ernesto Valverde's management, leaving Suarez to lead the line alone.

100 – Lionel Messi took 14 fewer apps, 1758 fewer minutes and 266 fewer shots to score his 100th Champions League goal than Cristiano Ronaldo. Greatest? pic.twitter.com/20Fyle8yOn — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) March 14, 2018

"Yes, in the past year I have moved a bit deeper, getting to the goal from behind, unlike other years when I was more in the final third of the pitch," Messi added. "So it's true that I have moved a few metres back, but still with the [same] idea of getting in the area and trying to score goals."

Messi's second goal against Chelsea was his 100th in the Champions League. His rival Cristiano Ronaldo completed the same feat last season, although the Real Madrid star took considerably longer to reach his century.