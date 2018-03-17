Manchester United Dressing Room 'Felt Let Down' by Key Duo in Champions League Humiliation

Manchester United players felt 'let down' by teammates Alexis Sanchez and Paul Pogba following their Champions League exit on Tuesday, according to reports.

The club crashed out of the competition courtesy of a 2-1 home defeat in the last 16 stage to Sevilla. The English club needed what was seen to be a routine home win to progress to the quarter finals, but received widespread criticism for the way that they approached the game.

Alexis Sanchez was dispossessed 91 times vs Sevilla. More than any other player in the history of European competition. pic.twitter.com/ewpujPeZkP — James (@IondonsGreatest) March 13, 2018

Now, according to the Daily Mail, players were not happy with their so called 'star players', and felt 'let down' by Alexis Sanchez and Paul Pogba in particular. The report also claims that players feel that Romelu Lukaku is short of being the 'world class' striker that they were promised.

Big things were expected of both Sanchez and Pogba when they both arrived on Old Trafford soil, but they have failed to deliver so far, with Sanchez giving the ball away 247 times, during his time in a United shirt, 104 more than any other United player. Pogba has also received criticism for his recent poor performances.

Paul Pogba has failed to create a single chance in his last five Premier League appearances for Man Utd. pic.twitter.com/tJuIe50loN — Squawka Football (@Squawka) March 16, 2018

One source told the paper that the Manchester United dressing room is 'not a happy ship', with senior figures within the club now starting to doubt manager Jose Mourinho.

"Jose is not the manager we thought he was," another source told the paper. "We are worried. We know the fans hate the football, and we won't win the league for three or four years. He's also too insecure and gets involved in things away from the football."

"I could be in another country with the league in the pocket, but I am here and I am going to be here, and no way am I going to change my mentality."



Jose won't be changing for anybody! 😂 pic.twitter.com/rYM5fAt9oX — 90min (@90min_Football) March 16, 2018

Mourinho has been in the headlines over the last 24 hours, following his incredible 12 minute rant about 'football heritage' when questioned about United's exit from the Champions League.



