Newcastle Fans React to Fringe Striker's Tantrum as Magpies Forget to Wish Him Happy Birthday

By 90Min
March 17, 2018

Newcastle United striker Ivan Toney was left in a huff after the Magpies forgot to wish the 22-year-old a happy birthday last Friday.

The former Northampton Town star, who is currently on loan at League One outfit Scunthorpe, took to social media to moan that his parent club hadn't sent him a birthday message - a reaction which didn't sit well with the Newcastle faithful.

In a Tweet which has since been deleted, Toney sarcastically wrote: "At least one club wished me a happy birthday."

Although the young striker did get a positive reaction from teammate Rolando Aarons, the responses from Newcastle fans were far less forgiving.

Toney's reaction, which is all too similar to Yaya Toure's infamous birthday cake fiasco back in 2014, is hardly going to sit well with the Newcastle hierarchy.

The 22-year-old has a contract at St James' Park until 2020 but after making just four senior appearances for the club since 2015, Toney is unlikely to see a new deal offered and will probably have to move back down the footballing ladder once his time at Newcastle comes to an end.

