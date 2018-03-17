Newcastle Fans React to Fringe Striker's Tantrum as Magpies Forget to Wish Him Happy Birthday

Newcastle United striker Ivan Toney was left in a huff after the Magpies forgot to wish the 22-year-old a happy birthday last Friday.

The former Northampton Town star, who is currently on loan at League One outfit Scunthorpe, took to social media to moan that his parent club hadn't sent him a birthday message - a reaction which didn't sit well with the Newcastle faithful.

🎂🎉 Happy 22nd birthday to on-loan Iron striker Ivan Toney. #UTI pic.twitter.com/qU3K7uSYXR — Scunthorpe United FC (@SUFCOfficial) March 16, 2018

In a Tweet which has since been deleted, Toney sarcastically wrote: "At least one club wished me a happy birthday."

Although the young striker did get a positive reaction from teammate Rolando Aarons, the responses from Newcastle fans were far less forgiving.

Wow!!! Pick your dummy up!! Might have to kick off as my employer didn’t say happy birthday to me on social media!! 😂😂 — Paul Armstrong (@Armstrong1986P) March 16, 2018

Who do you think you are, Yaya Toure? — Martin ◼️◻️◼️◻️ (@MartinJS27) March 16, 2018

Haven’t even started for us yet lad😅 — Dom (@DomP3arson) March 16, 2018

They probably forgot you existed, just like our fans have. You are 22 grow up — Michael Middleton (@MichaelMidd90) March 16, 2018

BREAKING: Ivan Toney transfer listed by @NUFC — John Firby (@jc_firby) March 16, 2018

Toney's reaction, which is all too similar to Yaya Toure's infamous birthday cake fiasco back in 2014, is hardly going to sit well with the Newcastle hierarchy.

The 22-year-old has a contract at St James' Park until 2020 but after making just four senior appearances for the club since 2015, Toney is unlikely to see a new deal offered and will probably have to move back down the footballing ladder once his time at Newcastle comes to an end.