RB Leipzig vs Bayern Munich Preview: Classic Encounter, Team News & More

Bayern Munich travel to the Red Bull Arena on Sunday knowing that they are on the brink of securing a sixth straight Bundesliga title this season, and could even be crowned champions this weekend if results elsewhere go their way.
RB Leipzig will prove to be far from routine opponents for the travelling Bavarians, although back to back draws against Borussia Dortmund and Stuttgart have left Die Roten Bullen four points adrift of the Champions League places.
Here's everything you need to know about this heavyweight fixture on Sunday.
Classic Encounter
Marcel Sabitzer got the hots off to the perfect start and nodded the ball into the back of the net with less than two minutes on the clock. Despite seeing their lead dashed by a Robert Lewandowski penalty, Timo Werner had Leipzig back in front at half time.
Yussuf Poulsen increased Leipzig's lead even further shortly after the restart before Thiago Alcântara pulled another goal back for Carlo Ancelotti's side. The game then looked to be done and dusted when Werner scored his second of the game.
However, Lewandowski and David Alaba scored late on and appeared to have rescued a point for the Bavarians. But the game one had one final twist and when Arjen Robben raced through on goal in the 95th minute, the Dutch veteran calmly dinked the ball over Péter Gulácsi to round off a thrilling and historic afternoon of football.
