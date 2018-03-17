RB Leipzig vs Bayern Munich Preview: Classic Encounter, Team News & More

Bayern Munich travel to the Red Bull Arena on Sunday knowing that they are on the brink of securing a sixth straight Bundesliga title this season, and could even be crowned champions this weekend if results elsewhere go their way.

RB Leipzig will prove to be far from routine opponents for the travelling Bavarians, although back to back draws against Borussia Dortmund and Stuttgart have left Die Roten Bullen four points adrift of the Champions League places.





Here's everything you need to know about this heavyweight fixture on Sunday.

Classic Encounter

You'd be forgiven for thinking that the list of classic matches involving a team that were formed in 2009 is rather short. However, RB Leipzig rarely fail to disappoint, especially when they face up against Bayern Munich.





These two sides first met in the German top flight last season - Leipzig's maiden year in the Bundesliga. When Bayern travelled to Saxony on the penultimate day of the league campaign, only an injury-time strike separated both teams in a nine-goal thriller.





Marcel Sabitzer got the hots off to the perfect start and nodded the ball into the back of the net with less than two minutes on the clock. Despite seeing their lead dashed by a Robert Lewandowski penalty, Timo Werner had Leipzig back in front at half time. Yussuf Poulsen increased Leipzig's lead even further shortly after the restart before Thiago Alcântara pulled another goal back for Carlo Ancelotti's side. The game then looked to be done and dusted when Werner scored his second of the game.

However, Lewandowski and David Alaba scored late on and appeared to have rescued a point for the Bavarians. But the game one had one final twist and when Arjen Robben raced through on goal in the 95th minute, the Dutch veteran calmly dinked the ball over Péter Gulácsi to round off a thrilling and historic afternoon of football. Team News

Manuel Neuer will still be out of action this weekend against RB Leipzig but the 31-year-old goalkeeper could return to the Bayern Munich squad in less than a month.





Thiago Alcântara, Corentin Tolisso and Kingsley Coman could also be missing for the Bavarians this weekend, although only the aforementioned Coman should be sidelined after the international break.





For RB Leipzig, Marcel Sabitzer and Marcel Halstenberg are the only players who should be missing from Ralph Hasenhüttl's squad this weekend.

Prediction

Bayern Munich already have one hand on the Bundesliga title and Jupp Heynckes' side would be forgiven for looking ahead to their next two games where they face Borussia Dortmund - a game that is more about pride at this stage of the season - and Sevilla.





Although the Bavarians will rightly be favourites ahead of the game, Leipzig have a lot more to lose this weekend and should come out of the blocks on the front foot in search of their first-ever win against Bayern.





Prediction: RB Leipzig 3-2 Bayern Munich