Neymar has reportedly made a promise to his former Barcelona teammates that any potential move from Paris Saint-Germain to Real Madrid in the summer will not happen, as he only has eyes on a return to Camp Nou to play alongside Lionel Messi.

The Brazilian has been heavily linked with a transfer to the reigning La Liga champions despite having only just made the £198m world-record move to Paris last year, with his time at Parc de Princes said to have been anything but smooth sailing.

The Parisians inability to progress into the latter stages of the Champions League and the 26-year-old's fall outs with current teammate Edinson Cavani has reportedly led to Neymar questioning his future in the French capital as Mundo Deportivo claim he will return to La Liga at the end of the season.

Prior to his season ending injury Neymar had netted 28 goals in 30 appearances in his debut campaign for PSG, and with ambitions to win the Ballon d'Or in the near future the 26-year-old feels as though only a return to Spain will see him scoop the illustrious award.

The attacker is said to have promised Messi that he will turn down any and all Real Madrid offers should they make any advances so as long as an offer is on the table to return to Barcelona.

A move back to Spain will require yet another world record fee as PSG will be unwilling to let one of their prized assets leave the club for less than what they originally paid.

Although Barcelona have looked to quash speculation of Neymar's return to the club, Real Madrid president Florentino Perez is said to have met with Neymar's agent, Neymar Snr, in Brazil, ensuring an interesting summer of Neymar transfer speculation awaits.