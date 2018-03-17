Sampdoria vs Inter Preview: Classic Encounter, Key Battle, Team News and More

Inter will be hoping to keep the pressure on those above them in the top four places in Serie A by beating a Sampdoria side who sit just two places below them and eight points behind.

The Nerazzurri sit just one point behind fourth place Lazio with a game in hand and need to pick up three points to keep their hopes of Champions League football next season alive.

Here is everything you need to know before Sunday's game.

Classic Encounter

AFP Contributor/GettyImages

These two teams played out a classic when they met earlier on in the season, with Inter edging it 3-2 after a late Sampdoria fight back.

The hosts looked to be in total control after Milan Skriniar and a Mauro Icardi double put them 3-0 to the good with just over 50 minutes gone.

However, two late goals from Sampdoria made for nervous ending for Inter, but they held on for a win that put them top of Serie A after 10 games.

Key Battle





Fabio Quagliarella vs Milan Skriniar

Paolo Rattini/GettyImages

The 35-year-old striker has been on fire for Sampdoria this season and will fancy his chances against the fairly inexperienced Milan Skriniar.

Quagliarella has scored a remarkable 17 goals in 26 appearances in Serie A this season, registering five assists as well. He is one of the top scorers in the league and will be one to watch for sure.

His years of experience may give him the edge over Skriniar, who is just 23. He will not have the same understanding of the game that the Italian does.

If Inter can stop Quagliarella, they are likely to stop Sampdoria.

Team News

Emilio Andreoli/GettyImages

Inter go into the game fairly injury free with Andrea Ranocchia the only injury concern. The Italian centre back is suffering from a thigh injury and is unlikely to return to the side on Sunday.

Sampdoria on the other hand will be sweating over the fitness of multiple first team players. Bartosz Bereszynski is a doubt with a leg injury but may return to the bench, whilst first choice goalkeeper Emiliano Viviano is also a doubt with a back injury.

Midfielder Karol Linetty will miss the game as he serves a one match suspension.

Potential Sampdoria lineup: Viviano, Sala, Silvestre, Ferrari, Murru, Terreira, Barreto, Praet, Ramirez, Quagliarella, Caprari





Potential Inter lineup: Handanovic, Cancelo, Skriniar, Miranda, D'Ambrosio, Gagliardini, Brozovic, Candreva, Perisic, Rafinha, Icardi

Prediction

Emilio Andreoli/GettyImages

Although Sampdoria possess a serious threat going forward in the form of Quagliarella, Inter will be confident that they have enough experience at the back to keep him quiet.





They will be hoping that captain Mauro Icardi can continue his goal-scoring form and fire Inter to victory.





Prediction: Sampdoria 1-2 Inter



