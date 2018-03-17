Spurs' £246m Harry Kane Asking Price Forces Real Madrid to Look Elsewhere for Benzema Replacement

Spanish publication Don Balon have reported that Real Madrid have ditched their pursuit of Tottenham Hotspur forward Harry Kane after being asked to pay £246m for the English star.

The Champions League holders were believed to be quite keen on landing the Spurs forward but are no longer interested after being informed of his latest valuation. President Florentino Perez has been put off by the figure, which he believes could be better invested in Brazilian attacker Neymar - although as ever, it is worth mentioning: this is Don Balon.

Neymar left Barcelona to join French giants Paris Saint-Germain last summer but is now being linked with a return to Spain. The Brazil international is understood to be unhappy at his new club and is yearning for another move.

Madrid are interested in signing their rivals' former star but are also said to have agreed a deal with Bayern Munich forward Robert Lewandowski.

On Friday, Mundo Deportivo reported that the player's new agent had made major progress in facilitating a summer move for the striker after a series of meetings with Perez's right-hand man Jose Angel Sanchez.

It is also being reported that the Polish hitman will cost £110m, but that Madrid may use James Rodriguez - the Colombian star is already playing at Bayern after moving to Germany on a two-year loan deal - as a makeweight.





With Madrid looking to replace Karim Benzema, given his subdued campaign, Madrid chiefs were eyeing both Kane and Lewandowski. As mentioned above, though, Kane's asking price has put them off and Lewandowski could be the one wearing the white of Madrid next season, if the reports coming from Spain are to be believed