How to Watch Swansea City vs. Tottenham: FA Cup Live Stream, TV Channel

Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

How to watch Swansea City vs. Tottenham in the quarterfinals of the FA Cup on Saturday, March 17.

By Chris Chavez
March 17, 2018

Swansea City and Tottenham will clash in the FA Cup quarterfinals in South Wales on Saturday. This marks the first-ever FA Cup meeting between the two teams. 

This is Seansea's first appearance in the FA Cup quarterfinals since 1964. Tottenham reached the semifinal last year before losing 4–2 to Chelsea.

Swansea will be without Jordan Ayew due to a suspension. Harry Kane will miss the game for Tottenham due to an ankle injury.

Tottenham is riding a 15-game unbeaten streak against Swansea.

Details on how to watch the game can be found below:

How to watch

Game time: 8:15 a.m. ET

TV: FOX Sports 1

Live stream: You can watch the match live via FuboTV. Sign up here for a free seven-day trial.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now