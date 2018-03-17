Swansea City and Tottenham will clash in the FA Cup quarterfinals in South Wales on Saturday. This marks the first-ever FA Cup meeting between the two teams.

This is Seansea's first appearance in the FA Cup quarterfinals since 1964. Tottenham reached the semifinal last year before losing 4–2 to Chelsea.

Swansea will be without Jordan Ayew due to a suspension. Harry Kane will miss the game for Tottenham due to an ankle injury.

Tottenham is riding a 15-game unbeaten streak against Swansea.

Details on how to watch the game can be found below:

How to watch

Game time: 8:15 a.m. ET

TV: FOX Sports 1

Live stream: You can watch the match live via FuboTV. Sign up here for a free seven-day trial.