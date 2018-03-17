Tottenham Fans Outraged at Potential £40m Price Tag for Summer Defensive Target

Tottenham fans have voiced their reaction to a potential £40m summer bid from Tottenham for Alfie Mawson.

It has been reported by the Times that Tottenham will look to sign the defender from Swansea, with there being a high chance that Tottenham's very own star defender Toby Alderweireld will leave the club in the summer.

GEOFF CADDICK/GettyImages

Mawson has been a key player at the back during Swansea's revival under Carlos Carvalhal, and has helped guide the Swans up to 14th in the table with eight games remaining this season.

After also gaining international recognition in recent weeks, it looks very unlikely Carvalhal will be able to keep his man for next season with Tottenham set to come in for the 24-year-old. However whilst fans may be excited by the arrival of the young defender, many began to express their outrage at the reported £40m asking price.

40m for a Swansea CB when Maguire was available at 17mil last summer is a bit underwhelming — Hamid (@HamidTHFC) March 16, 2018

Good buy for 15-20m — Tommy Hotspur (@tommyhotspur24) March 16, 2018

Well good player but not worth £40m — Stian Berglund (@Duffe21) March 17, 2018

£40mil JOG ON — Rossco Edwardo (@charliehalfpint) March 16, 2018

If Alfie Mawson is the answer to the question 'Who should/will Tottenham replace Alderweireld with?' then I'm becoming a Snooker fan. — Nick (@TysXIII) February 25, 2018

Be A spurs thing to do sell Toby and replace him with someone who one day MIGHT be as good as him — Timmy Ryan (@TimmyRyan3) March 16, 2018

The fans' frustration comes from the fact that since Alderweireld is in the last year of his contract with Tottenham, they may be set to lose the defender for half the price Swansea want for Mawson. Other options are available across Europe, with Bayer Leverkusen centre back Jonathan Tah said to be available for £5m less than Mawson would cost.

On top of this, French centre back Benjamin Pavard - currently playing his club football in the Bundesliga for Stuttgart - would also be available for a similar fee. The 21-year-old is being labelled as one for the future for French football, and is currently keeping the likes of Aymeric Laporte out of the French national side.

With fans comparing Pavard - who is cementing his place in the French national side - with Mawson, who is yet to earn his first cap for England, their frustration can be justified, although they would be getting one of England's best up and coming defenders.