Valencia Manager Digs Out Paul Pogba After Loanee Midfielder Snubbed for Les Bleus

By 90Min
March 17, 2018

Valencia manager Marcelino García Toral is stunned that Geoffrey Kondogbia has not been included in the French national team for their upcoming fixtures against Colombia and Russia.

The 52-year-old also touched on Didier Deschamps' decision to include Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba in his most recent squad. 

Marcelino claimed that there wasn't 'any kind of comparison' that could be made based on performances between the two midfielders, highlighting recent clashes against Spanish rivals Sevilla.

"Kondogbia didn't only play brilliantly against Sevilla, but he has had a lot of excellent games throughout the entire season," Marcelino said, quoted by Goal.

"He is a key player for us, he is important for how we play and although I don't follow how the other French midfielders are getting on, recently I don't think that some of them would be close to how Kondogbia is playing.

"We saw Pogba play against Sevilla and Kondogbia against the same opponent and there isn't any kind of comparison to be made," he added, highlighting a performance at the Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán Stadium.

"As always, however, I have total respect for the national team managers and as Valencia boss, I am happy that he is here with us."

Kondogbia, a natural defensive midfielder who is on loan from Inter Milan, has made 23 league appearances for Los Murciélagos, claiming four goals and four assists.

The 25-year-old has made just four international appearances in his career, the last of which came just six days after joining Inter back in 2015, in a 2-1 victory over Serbia in Bordeaux.

