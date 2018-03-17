VIDEO: Galatasaray Fans Take Over Istanbul Derby Training Session in Daunting Fashion

Ask any football fan which match means the most to them each season and most will tell you that it's derby encounters against their bitter rivals.

From London to Manchester, Liverpool to Glasgow and Madrid to Bavaria, supporters will claim that their feisty derby affairs should be crowned the victors in any argument.

There's few that can truly match the fervent atmosphere of the Istanbul derby, however, and Galatasaray fans proved as much during a recent open training session for their team.

Just take that in for a moment and marvel at the passion and ferocity on show. This is only a training session for Galatasaray's players and the fans have produced an atmosphere that is more intimidating than 80% of football grounds across the globe!

Turkish giants Galatasaray will take on fellow heavyweights Fenerbahce in the Super Lig on Saturday afternoon and the clash promises to be a blood and thunder contest with everyone laying all of their energies on the line to secure victory.

There are few places that draw such passion than clubs in Turkey and, despite not being power houses in terms of trophies or money, they more than make up for it with support.

