Arsenal & Manchester United Set to Fight for the Signature of Real Madrid Midfield Star

Manchester United are set to rival Arsenal in the race for the signature of Real Madrid midfielder Luka Modric, according to reports in Spain.

Marca claim that Real Madrid's transfer priority is replacing the ageing playmaker this summer, while several Premier League have been alerted to the possibility of picking up the Croatian.

Spanish rumours site Don Balon recently linked Modric with a move to Arsenal, with - rather sensationally - his countryman Ivan Rakitic apparently being eyed up as his replacement at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Now, according to Diario Gol, Manchester United have also been thrown into the mix, with Premier League rivals Arsenal and Tottenham; and not to mention European giants Juventus and PSG all keeping tabs on Modric’s situation as the summer transfer window grows closer.

Though at 32-years of age, Modric’s best years may now be behind him, he remains a top-quality midfielder and one who would certainly be a great short-term acquisition for any of the named teams.

4 - Luka Modrić has assisted Cristiano Ronaldo for four goals this season in all competitions, more than any other Real Madrid player. Elegance. pic.twitter.com/jHLZiG1B7b — OptaJose (@OptaJose) March 12, 2018

Arsenal's midfield players like Granit Xhaka have come under much scrutiny this season, while Jose Mourinho is set for a bit of a headache come the end of the season with United veteran Michael Carrick set to retire and Marouane Fellaini out of contract.

In addition, Paul Pogba hasn’t enjoyed his greatest campaign so far this season and has recently been omitted from the starting lineup for youngster Scott McTominay - so reinforcements in the middle of the park could be just what United need to help close that heavy gap between themselves and local rival Manchester City next season.