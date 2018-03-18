Dele Alli Admits Praise From Tottenham Boss Mauricio Pochettino 'Feels Good'

Dele Alli has admitted that earning compliments from Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino is a "nice feeling".

The Argentine coach had labelled Alli the best young player in the world ahead of Saturday's 3-0 FA Cup quarter final win over Swansea.

And his praise for the 21-year-old did not go unappreciated. Alli spoke equally highly of his manager when asked about his earlier comments.

“To have a manager who has that sort of trust and confidence in you, thinks so highly of you is obviously a nice feeling," the England international told the Mirror.

“I hope that one day he will be saying it more. He’s not said that to me yet, but it feels good.”

Pochettino had vehemently defended criticism of Alli, rejecting the notion that he needs to improve his performance levels in the absence of Harry Kane.

“When you compare Dele Alli, 21 years old, with all the players in the world – not only in Europe, in the world – I think he is the best,” he told the Guardian. “In his age. In his form. Assists and everything. But, and I don’t understand why, there is still that feeling [to criticise him].

“Tell me one 21-year-old that is better than him, and all that he achieves. Maybe you can find similar. But better than him? Maybe I am not objective because he is my player but, for me, he is amazing.

"We always want more but from the day that he makes his debut for us, he is one of the best in the world. I promise you that I am the most critical person with my players. But it is difficult to criticise Dele.”