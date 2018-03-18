Eddie Howe 'Thrilled' By Bournemouth Late Show in Comeback Win Against West Brom

Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe was delighted with his side's fighting spirit as they staged a late comeback from 1-0 down for third time this season to beat West Brom on Saturday.

The Cherries were very sloppy for most of Saturday's game at the Vitality Stadium but scored twice in the last fifteen minutes to win 2-1, just as they did against Everton in December and Arsenal in January.

"I’m thrilled with us producing another comeback," Howe told AFCBTV. "Trust me, we don’t want to do it that way, but at this point of the season I think I’ll take any way if it means us getting three points.

"West Brom made it tough, they are a very experienced side, they have very experienced Premier League players and an experienced manager, so it was hard to find a way to win against them."

Jordan Ibe and Junior Stanislas scored the goals after Jay Rodriguez had given West Brom the lead early in the second half. The victory took Bournemouth onto 36 points, meaning that one more win should secure their Premier League status for a fourth consecutive year.

It was also an encouraging result after the Cherries had surrendered leads against Leicester and Tottenham in their last two games.

"It was important to get a result today off the back of the Tottenham and Leicester games," said Howe. "I thought we played very well in those games and today we didn’t.

"But football has a strange way of working like that. We want to try and win every game and there’s only seven to go now."

The Cherries can effectively guarantee their safety when they travel to Watford in two weeks' time.