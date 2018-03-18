Javi Gracia Accepts Watford's 5-0 Defeat Against 'One of the Best Teams in Europe' in Liverpool

Watford manager Javi Gracia accepted their 5-0 defeat at the hands of Liverpool on Saturday, insisting their hosts were by far the better team.

Mohamed Salah was the star of the show at Anfield, scoring four of the five goals, while Roberto Firmino helped himself to the other with a cute flick finish. The closest Watford came was Roberto Pereyra hitting the crossbar from a free kick in the second half, with the score already at 3-0.

The Reds were by far the of the two teams throughout the contest, with Gracia admitting that Liverpool were fully deserving of their three points as his Watford side simply didn't perform.

Jan Kruger/GettyImages

Speaking post-match to Sky Sports, he said: "We knew we had a tough game. We conceded an early goal and then it was very difficult. We know we were playing against one of the best teams in Europe at this moment and they were much better than us.

"We tried to play like a team, we tried to find the best option but we need to compete with the best level we can and it was not the best performance for us today."

The result for Watford sees them drop a place to 11th in the Premier League, as Gracia still searches for his first away win and for his side to score an away goal since arriving in January.

💬 | Adrian Mariappa says poor defending was to blame for #watfordfc's heavy defeat at Liverpool today. pic.twitter.com/hNlRNFfoVf — Watford Football Club (@WatfordFC) March 17, 2018

Gracia also claims that he sensed his side lack any team spirit before the Liverpool thrashing, and hopes his side can regroup in time for their home game against Bournemouth after the international break.

He stated: "Before the match I felt it but after conceding five goals, after the match, I'm not sure. We need to improve and now we have time - two weeks - to prepare for our next match."