Jurgen Klopp Compares 4 Goal Star With Lionel Messi After Liverpool's Thrashing of Watford

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp heaped the praise on Mohamed Salah following the Egyptian's display in their 5-0 triumph against Watford on Saturday, even drawing comparisons with Lionel Messi.

The 25-year-old scored four of Liverpool's five during the game, with Roberto Firmino's goal sandwiched between Salah's four as the Reds bounced back from two games in all competitions without a win.

Salah deservedly took the plaudits after the game, with Klopp even comparing the former AS Roma man with five time Ballon d'Or winner Messi in his post-match duties with Sky Sports.

LINDSEY PARNABY/GettyImages

Asked if Salah could be mentioned in the same sentence as Messi, Klopp replied: "I think Mo is on the way. I don't think Mo or anybody else wants to be compared with Lionel Messi - he is the one who has been doing what he's been doing for what feels like 20 years or so.

"But Mo is in a fantastic way, that's for sure. As it always is in life, if you have to have the skills you have to show that constantly and consistently, and he is very good. He helps us a lot."

Salah is now the Premier League's top scorer this season with 28 goals, while the win for Liverpool sees them move back into third place.

Klopp was also delighted with the performance of the team against the Hornets, who appreciated the dangers Javi Gracia's side could cause them.

He stated: "I am really happy about the result, of course, but also the performance because I knew after we made the analysis of Watford's last game, against Arsenal, how difficult it can be to play them."





Next for Liverpool after the international break is an away trip to Crystal Palace at the end of March, before the small matter of the first leg of their Champions League last eight tie at home to Manchester City.



