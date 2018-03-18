Leicester Target Saman Ghoddos Admits He Wants to Leave Östersund in the Summer

Leicester target Saman Ghoddos has revealed his intention to leave Östersund in this summer's transfer window.

The 24-year-old has been linked with a move to the Premier League after impressing with the Swedish club.

And he has admitted in an interview with Fotboll Direkt that he is hopeful of securing a summer switch.

AFP Contributor/GettyImages

“The goal is to move this summer," said Ghoddos. "It’s the best window, but there’s no stress either. What happens, happens.”

Leicester were believed to have sent a scout to watch the Iran international during Östersund's Europa League clash with Arsenal last month.





The forward caught the eye in his side's 2-1 win at the Emirates, providing assists for both goals.

Leicester manager Claude Puel is reportedly looking to strengthen his attacking options come the end of the season and has identified Ghoddos as an option. But the Foxes could face competition to secure his signature from Premier League rivals West Ham United, West Bromwich Albion and Crystal Palace.

AFP Contributor/GettyImages

Ghoddos even earned praise from opposition boss Arsene Wenger after inspiring his side to an unexpected, albeit inconsequential, win in North London.

"Technically and tactically, I was impressed by him. He is a fantastic player," said the Frenchman.





Ghoddos' agent, Ferhat Cifici, has confirmed that there is interest in the player. But he has been reluctant to release further details regarding the striker's future.