PHOTO: Neymar Unveils New Dreadlock Hairstyle on Social Media As He Continues Recovery From Injury

Neymar has revealed his new hairstyle on social media as he endures a spell on the sidelines with injury.

The Brazilian, who suffered a broken metatarsal in Paris Saint-Germain's Ligue 1 victory over Marseille last month, faces a battle to return in time for this summer's World Cup.

But he clearly remains in good spirits, unveiling a new, somewhat divisive, but typically flamboyant look.

✌🏽🤪 A post shared by Nj 🇧🇷 👻 neymarjr (@neymarjr) on Mar 17, 2018 at 10:13am PDT

The 26-year-old is in his homeland after returning to undergo an operation in March. Physiotherapist Rafael Martini is helping him in his recovery as he seeks to regain full fitness in time for Brazil's opening World Cup game against Switzerland on June 17.





Neymar has scored 28 goals in 30 appearances in all competitions this season since his world record €222m move from Barcelona to PSG.

He missed his side's Champions League exit against Real Madrid with injury, however, and there have since been rumours that he is unsettled in Paris.

Neymar has been linked with Real Madrid, but PSG have looked to dispel the speculation.

There have also been suggestions at a rift in the dressing room, although midfielder Adrien Rabiot made clear that that is not the case when he referenced it in a recent Instagram post.





"A member of the 'Brazilian' clan was caught laughing with the 'French' clan!?" he wrote. "Attention @marquinhosm5 [make sure] that it does not happen again!! Love you boys."