Psychologist Explains Andre Gomes' Difficulties at Barcelona After Brave Confession Last Week

The Barcelona community has shown its true colours this week with great support for Andre Gomes, the Portuguese midfielder who admitted last week that he has been struggling to cope with the weight of expectation at the Nou Camp.

Brought on against Chelsea in midweek as a substitute for Sergio Busquets, Gomes was greeted not with the hostile reaction which he has sometimes endured in recent weeks, but with a more welcoming reception that boosted his confidence and helped him to turn in a good performance.

Sports psychologist Oriole Mercade, speaking to Marca, sought to explain why Gomes was finding life so difficult at Barcelona.

ANDER GILLENEA/GettyImages

"Gomes has been successful in the strategy of expressing his humanness," explained Mercade. "The great demand of a club like Barcelona [makes things difficult].





"He has lost his flow. His movements have not been natural, they do not flow, and he is aware of what will happen if he does it badly, and he does not enjoy each moment."

Gomes' impressive performances for Valencia earned him a move to the Nou Camp in 2016, but that dream move has since turned into a nightmare which Gomes described as 'hell' in last week's candid interview.

"He has lived his entire life with such talent," Mercade continued. "He needs a psychological therapist, not a coach, for a strong intervention where he begins to work towards smaller objectives.

Good piece by @sidlowe on Andre Gomes's bravery and the reminders it offered to those who see athletes as robots. https://t.co/aOo1DCUUNR pic.twitter.com/XZ4h9T56og — James Tyler (@JamesTylerESPN) March 16, 2018

"Right now, he cannot get away. So he has to start setting small targets, like entering the area or shooting at goal a certain number of times."

Barcelona confirmed that they had taken action in response to Gomes' comments, while Busquets issued a rallying cry for his teammates to support the 21-year-old during his difficult times.

With Busquets sidelined for a few weeks, Gomes will get the opportunity to build on his encouraging midweek display, starting against Athletic Club on Sunday.