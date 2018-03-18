RB Leipzig 2-1 Bayern Munich: Timo Werner Shines as Red Bulls Upset German Giants

RB Leipzig secured their first ever win over Bayern Munich with a deserved 2-1 victory at the Red Bull Arena, a result that was made possible thanks to a brilliant performance from standout duo Timo Werner and Naby Keïta.

Jupp Heynckes made six changes to his side that cruised past Beşiktaş in midweek, the most notable of which was replacing Robert Lewandowski with Sandro Wagner.

The Bavarians still have one hand on their sixth consecutive Bundesliga title but defeat against Leipzig has scuppered their dreams of being crowned champions in Der Klassiker after the international break.

Ralph Hasenhüttl also made half a dozen changes from his side that travelled to Saint Petersburg on Thursday, with star man Werner starting the game from the bench - although an injury to Marcel Sabitzer forced the 22-year-old striker into action early on.

RB Leipzig remain outside of the top four in the league table but after seeing Bayer Leverkusen drop points against FC Köln on Sunday, Die Roten Bullen will be confident of securing Champions League football next season.

A rare mistake from Joshua Kimmich almost offered Leipzig winger Bruma a clear sight of goal just five minutes into the game.

Clever link-up play between James Rodríguez and Thomas Müller then allowed Bayern to create their first opening of the match.

Stuart Franklin/GettyImages

The Colombian midfielder was able to float the ball into an unmarked Sandro Wagner and the Germany international made no mistake with his header, placing the ball beyond an outstretched Péter Gulácsi.

A goal shy Yussuf Poulsen had a golden chance to quickly bring Leipzig back on level terms after racing onto the end of a through ball from Dayot Upamecano. However, the Dane scuffed his half-volley and Bayern recovered quickly to clear the danger.

Bruma was kept out by an acrobatic Sven Ulreich just before the half-hour mark, with Timo Werner seeing a goalbound effort cleared off the line by Niklas Süle soon after.

Naby Keïta off after an excellent game. Probably a precaution given his yellow card. First time this season he has shown up for a big game. #RBLFCB — Manuel Veth (@ManuelVeth) March 18, 2018

Despite seeing Poulsen waste another outstanding chance for the hosts before the break, Naby Keïta was able to squeeze the ball underneath Ulreich following a goalmouth scramble to claw Die Roten Bullen back into the game at half time.

Leipzig star Werner then completed the turnaround just 10 minutes after the restart. The young striker raced onto a pass from Keïta and drove the ball into the far corner of the net, beyond the outstretched leg of Ulreich.

Gulácsi was soon called into action to keep the hosts narrow lead intact, impressively keeping out a thunderous effort from Mats Hummels before Arturo Vidal sent a close-range header sailing over the crossbar.

Bayern saw hopeful appeals for a penalty waved away by the referee in the last few minutes of the game - a decision which the official stuck to after consulting the Video Assistant Referee.

Although a couple of half chances fell the way of the visitors before the final whistle, Heynckes' side were unable to take any of the opportunities and were made to suffer just their third defeat of the season in Saxony.