Sulking Newcastle Loanee Told to 'Grow Up' After Penalty Incident at Scunthorpe

Newcastle striker Ivan Toney has been told to 'grow up' by Scunthorpe boss Graham Alexander after an awkward incident in which the on-loan star attempted to steal penalty duties away from the club's designated taker.

It caps an embarrassing weekend for the youngster, who produced a Yaya Toure-esc tantrum on Friday night after the Magpies forgot to publicly wish the 22-year-old a happy birthday.

Toney took to social media to indirectly slate his parent club, writing, ‘At least one club wished me a happy birthday’ in reference to Scunthorpe United, who the youngster is currently enjoying a loan stint with.

Mike Hewitt/GettyImages

However, despite his temporary club showing Toney the respect he clearly feels he deserves, the striker managed to anger Scunthorpe boss Alexander barely 24 hours later during his side’s vital League One match against fellow promotion-chasers, Shrewsbury Town.

Scunthorpe took the lead just eight minutes in thanks to a goal from Josh Morris and they looked to have all three points wrapped up just before half time when Toney won his side a penalty.

Designated penalty-taker Morris stood up to take the spot-kick, but not before a heated debate with Toney, who felt entitled to take the penalty having just won it himself. The Newcastle striker reluctantly left the duty to Morris, who fluffed his lines for the keeper to comfortably save.

Things only got worse for Scunthorpe from there. Just 14 minutes after the restart, Shrewsbury managed to bag themselves two quick-fire goals to take the lead. There would be no come-back for Scunthorpe, in a game which would have been deemed a six-pointer.

Scunthorpe boss Alexander vented his frustrations after the game, mainly aimed towards Toney, who he felt was largely responsible for the failed spot-kick.

Pete Norton/GettyImages

As quoted by the Scunthorpe Telegraph, Alexander said: “I spoke to Ivan straight after the game and told him my thoughts. We can only surmise whether it contributed to Josh having the penalty saved but it is the first one he hasn’t scored for us.

“I have been there as a penalty taker and it is not a good situation. You want to be focussed, concentrating on your kick and not having an argument with a teammate about who should take it, when the evidence shows you are the penalty taker.

“It is a moment I am not happy about but I have made my feelings clear and that is the end of the matter.”