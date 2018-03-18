VIDEO: Cameras Catch What Mohamed Salah Told Watford Keeper Following 4-Goal Show at Anfield

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah is ice-cold in front of goal, but he's a pretty chill guy after the game is done apparently.

The Egyptian scored four goals against Watford on Saturday evening, helping the Reds to a 5-0 win and taking his tally on the season to 36. However, he remained humble and even apologetic after the scintillating performance.

Cameras would pick up Salah telling Hornets stopper Orestis Karnezis 'I'm sorry' as he walked off the pitch, and the traumatised stopper seemed to accept the apology in good cheer.

Salah's display saw him write his name in Liverpool's history books, becoming the only Reds' only player to score as many goals (36 and counting) in his debut season. Also, he is now only the third Liverpool player to score more than 25 Premier League goals in a single campaign.

Only Robbie Fowler and Luis Suarez had passed the mark before Salah, with Fernando Torres falling just shy with 24.