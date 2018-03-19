20-Year-Old Dutch International Admits He's a 'Big Liverpool Fan' After Incredible Breakthrough Year

Dutch youngster Guus Til has handed Liverpool fans a reason to get optimistic in the future, after the talented 20-year-old admitted to being a huge Reds fan upon his first ever call up to the Dutch national team.

Til has been enjoying a fantastic season in the Eredivisie so far this term. His seven goals and two assists have helped AZ Alkmaar to third in the table, and the youngster's performances have obviously been noticed by international boss Ronald Koeman.

However, it appears that while Til will undoubtedly be excited his chance at international football, playing alongside Liverpool stars Virgil van DIjk and Gini Wijnaldum will be huge for the midfielder.

“I’m going to train with Van Dijk and Wijnaldum… I’m a big Liverpool fan and now I’m going to play with them! It’s definitely something I’m looking forward to,” he said.

While Liverpool sweat over Emre Can's Anfield future, and consistently see themselves linked with a move for Napoli midfielder Jorginho, it could well be that a scout report might be due on the Netherlands' soon to be most recently capped player.

💬 | @GWijnaldum en @VirgilvDijk nemen jullie een extra shirtje mee voor Guus Til?



"Ik ben voor Liverpool in Engeland en dan zit ik op het bankje voor hen te juichen. En nu ga ik met ze trainen."#azgrohttps://t.co/Z4QMFaNKl7 pic.twitter.com/KlGUfRQuCH — FOX Sports (@FOXSportsnl) March 18, 2018

He'd certainly love a shot at his favourite team.

While Til is relatively unknown amongst Premier League fans, there is every chance of that changing if he continues in his current upward trajectory.

The Zambian born midfielder shot onto the scene in Holland this season, having played a minor role in AZ Alkmaar's campaign last term. Capped at youth level for the Netherlands, Til has been working his way up the ranks of professional football, and looks to have a rather bright future ahead of him.