6 Players That Just Couldn't Be Stopped This Weekend

When difficult weather conditions threatened to make playing top class football challenging over the weekend, these players upped their game to such a level that they could not be stopped.

In doing so, they pushed their sides to victory and proved that their team can do anything.

N'Golo Kante

N'Golo Kante was the star of the show as Chelsea got the better of Leicester in the FA Cup quarter finals and was never going to be denied victory against his former team.

Having been booed by sections of the Leicester support, an energetic Kante was typically all over the field and rarely gave the ball away over the course of 120 tense minutes of football. The Frenchman will be hailed for his game-winning assist for Pedro, but that was just one small part.

It saw Chelsea rise above the criticism and ensure this season might yet end with a trophy.

James Tomkins

Centre-back James Tomkins was a hero at both ends of the pitch on Saturday as Crystal Palace crucially beat Huddersfield in a Premier League relegation six-pointer.

Nothing was going to stop Tomkins from finishing that game on the winning side and he opened the scoring inside the first half hour. It was also a solid defensive effort, backed up by the likes of goalkeeper Wayne Hennessey and midfielder Luka Milivojevic.

The Eagles looked dead and buried in September, but Tomkins and the rest of the squad have rallied and seem destined to be in the Premier League next season after all.

Cenk Tosun

Everton striker Cenk Tosun keeps scoring goals to prove that he really was worth the Toffees' £27m investment in January, with his brace handing the club a much needed win against Stoke on Saturday.

The 26-year-old had scored in two games prior to facing the Potters and has now found the net four times in his last three Premier League appearances.

Everton have picked up six points from those outings and are firmly back in the top half of the Premier League table as a result, something that didn't look possible a few months ago.

Nemanja Matic

Manchester United faced a difficult task in raising themselves after the disappointment of Champions League elimination last week for the visit of Brighton in the FA Cup.

It was a laboured performance in difficult conditions for most in red shirts, but Nemanja Matic was the beating heart for United. Nothing got past him and everything came through him, which allowed the Serbian to dictate the game.

He was even rewarded for his efforts with the crucial second goal.

Christian Eriksen

Christian Eriksen's perfect brace against Swansea was the driving force behind Tottenham reaching the FA Cup semi finals for a second successive season.

The Dane, who last week spoke of the importance of playing on 'instinct' and trusting his team-mates' ability, struck with finesse to open the scoring in the first half and settled the result with Spurs' third after Erik Lamela had also got in on the act.

Swansea didn't stand a chance of stopping him in this form.

Mohamed Salah

Mohamed Salah continued his incredible debut season at Liverpool and stole a march on Harry Kane in the Premier League Golden Boot race by scoring four in a 5-0 thrashing of Watford.

The Egyptian, who even provided the assist for Liverpool's other goal on the day to show that he's also firmly a team player, has now scored 28 league goals since returning to England, and 36 in all competitions.

Liverpool have shown on so many occasions this season that when Salah, Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane are on the same page and working together, incredible things can happen.

