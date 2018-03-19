AC Milan Plot to Up Talisman's Release Clause to Hold Off Interest From Europe's Biggest Clubs

Spanish midfielder Suso has been a vital player for AC Milan over the past two seasons, alerting some of Europe's elite to the surprisingly attainable buyout clause in the 24-year-old's current contract.

According to Calciomercato, Milan are planning to renegotiate terms with the former Liverpool man in an effort to fend off the advances of interested clubs this summer and raise the attacking midfielder's £33m buyout clause.

Suso has become one of Milan's key players since joining the club back in 2015. However, following Gennaro's Gattuso's appointment as manager in November, he has not been as influential to the team with the new boss often relying more on Hakan Calhanoglu.

BEN STANSALL/GettyImages

Susso did provide the assist for Andre Silva's winning goal against Genoa last weekend, but the Spanish international has only scored one goal in his last 13 appearances for the Serie A club and has not been called up to the Spanish national team for friendlies against Argentina and Germany, to be played over the next two weeks.





With the World Cup in the summer, and his peak years beckoning many have speculated that Suso will be looking to move on sooner rather than later with the likes of Liverpool and Tottenham both recently linked.

AFP Contributor/GettyImages

However, despite a recent dip in form, Milan are also be hoping to hold onto the 24-year-old, as they fight for a place among the elite in Serie A, and are reportedly keen to discuss the figure with the player's agent Alessandro Lucci, as they look to tie the player to a new deal.





On the other hand, Milan's motive could be purely financial and a way of getting the most in terms of a transfer fee for their asset, should he have his mind set on a move sooner or later.





(You may also be interested in Gennaro Gattuso to Extend Milan Stay by Singing New Contract Until 2020)