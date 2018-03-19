Antonio Conte Delighted With Character Shown by His Chelsea Players to Progress Against Leicester

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte was 'pleased with the character' his side showed as they knocked Leicester City out of the FA Cup at the quarter final stage, following a dramatic extra time victory.

The Blues were level after 90 minutes, after Jamie Vardy had cancelled out Álvaro Morata's opener. However, Pedro capitalised on a poor decision from Kasper Schmeichel to head home the winner in 30 minutes of extra time.

Reflecting on the game, Conte was pleased with the way his Chelsea side applied themselves throughout the game.

"We must be pleased with the character we showed in this game against a really good team with great talent," Conte said.

"After a Champions League game, it wasn’t easy for us to play 120 minutes in this way, and in this weather. We fought a lot and we showed great desire and will to fight, and will to reach the semi-final for the second time in a row."

Chelsea striker Álvaro Morata netted his first goal since Boxing Day in the tie, something which delighted manager Conte.

"For a striker it’s very important to score," he said. "At the same time, I am very pleased with his overall performance. He played a good game and showed great character and strength. This goal will be very important for the future."

Pedro scored the all-important winner, and his manager certainly recognises the former Barcelona winger's contributions to the side.

"He scored a header here last season too! It’s great for him and the team. Pedro is another player who is putting everything in at every moment, if he starts or comes on. I am very happy for him."

Following the game, Chelsea were drawn against Southampton in the draw for the FA Cup semi final - while Manchester United face Tottenham Hotspur in the other tie. Conte was keen to stress that there are no 'easy' games in the FA Cup and highlighted the importance of the semi final for his club.

"When you arrive at this point of the tournament it’s very difficult to consider an easy game. Don’t forget Man City were eliminated against Wigan. We must be ready to fight to try to reach the final at Wembley for the second time in a row. It will be very important for us, but we must know Southampton will have the same idea.

"We want to give the best satisfaction to our fans who pushed us a lot today. I want to say thanks to them."