Barcelona Legend Lionel Messi Admits Worry About Moving Back to Argentina After Retiring

Barcelona superstar Lionel Messi has admitted that he harbours concerns over a permanent return to his country Argentina.

The forward left his hometown of Rosario as an 11-year-old to join Barca's academy, going on to become one of the greatest footballers the world has ever seen.

19 years and five Ballon d'Ors later, with retirement possibly on the horizon, the 30-year-old says he has no idea what he will do or even where he will live after calling curtains on what has been a tremendous career.

B/R Football | Lionel Messi mencapai 25 gol La Liga untuk musim kesembilan berturut-turut pic.twitter.com/8pYjpFtoxE — Media Cules (@mediacules) March 19, 2018

"Everyone says it is very difficult and I have no doubt about that," he said on America TV's La Cornisa (H/T Diario AS).

"It is very difficult not to have the routine of training, playing. I do not know what I'm going to do, where to live.

"I would like to do everything that I could not, but I do not know if it's going to be in Barcelona, Rosario. I do not know what I'm going to do."

Alex Caparros/GettyImages

The player also implied that he's a bit fearful to move back to the South American country, given the high crime rate, expressing sorrow over the social state of his nation.

"I suffer and I feel sorry that today Argentina is as it is," he continued. "The reality of the country, the insecurity.

"I look at the future, I think about being able to return to Rosario and enjoying my city because I could not do so as a kid, I had to come here, something I do not regret, but I'm worried.

Most goals + assists in Europe's top five leagues so far this season:



Lionel Messi (37)

Mohamed Salah (37)



Left-foot elite. 💫 pic.twitter.com/9u0o0369Hl — Squawka Football (@Squawka) March 18, 2018

(You may also be interested in: Ernesto Valverde Insists He Is 'Not Afraid' of Treble Pressure Following Athletic Club Win)

"Robberies are all over the world, but it's crazy that something more could happen to you. I know it's impossible [these days], but I remember that I went out all day to the street and nothing would happen."