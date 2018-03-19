Chelsea's Thibaut Courtois Faces Fitness Race After Suffering Hamstring Injury in Training

Chelsea goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois was left out of the Blues squad that faced Leicester City in the FA Cup on Sunday after suffering a hamstring injury in training last week.

The Belgium international was expected to take his place on the bench at the King Power Stadium, with Antonio Conte eager to keep Willy Caballero's cup run intact.

However, third-choice goalkeeper Eduardo Carvalho made a rare appearance on the substitutes bench as Chelsea secured a 2-1 victory over Claude Puel's Foxes.

David Ramos/GettyImages

It has since been revealed that Courtois was left out after a hamstring injury was discovered last week, contrary to suggestions that the 25-year-old was dropped after his performance against Barcelona, and manager Antonio Conte confirmed his first choice goalkeeper was forced out of the squad.

"Courtois has a muscular injury," Conte told BBC Sport (via Standard Sport). "Caballero has played every game in this competition and played well."

Thibaut Courtois will probably miss Belgium’s friendly against Saudi-Arabia with a hamstring injury that he sustained last week. Scans have revealed some damage - although Twitter doctors with a Smartphone scanner will claim that it’s a fake injury. #cfc pic.twitter.com/NFtJ5UZFWV — Kristof Terreur 📰 (@HLNinEngeland) March 19, 2018

A first-half strike from Álvaro Morata had given the Blues the advantage against Leicester before a goal from Jamie Vardy forced the game into extra time. Spanish winger Pedro then booked Chelsea's place in the semi final of the FA Cup thanks to a rare mistake from Kasper Schmeichel.

All eyes will now be on Courtois' fitness with the Blues set to host Tottenham after the international break.





The former Atlético Madrid star could also be forced to drop out of international duty, where Belgium will face Saudi Arabia in Brussels, in order to boost his recovery.