Floyd Mayweather Reveals Interest in Newcastle Takeover & Talks Up Ability to Land Real Madrid Star

Boxing superstar Floyd Mayweather has entered a very different ring, after suggesting he could be interested in launching a takeover bid of Premier League outfit Newcastle United.

The 41-year-old, who retired from boxing with a flawless fighting record of 50-0, is currently understood to be undergoing MMA training in an attempt secure another big money fight against the UFC's lightweight champion, Conor McGregor.

However, Mayweather also has ambitions of entering into a new business venture and a report from the Star on Sunday, which appears not to be an early April fools gag, claims the former boxer is considering a takeover bid that would finally see the end of Mike Ashley's reign at St James' Park.

"I love Newcastle. Those guys like to party as hard as any city I have been to anywhere in the world," Mayweather is quoted by Chronicle Live as saying in the report.

However, despite his love for the city and its people, the boxer also claimed he would only put his money where his mouth is, if he could be convinced it is a smart business opportunity.

So, Floyd Mayweather is interested in buying #NUFC...



"I met some of the players last year - and they are good guys. I am always open to new business opportunities and I love all sports, but I invest with my head not my heart," he continued.





"Investing with your heart is the quickest way to lose money. But if somebody put together a business plan and my people looking over it and went ‘Floyd that can make money’ then I would invest. Soccer might not be my game but I’ve got connections everywhere."





Mayweather reportedly already has ambitions of who the Magpies would sign if he was in charge of the club, claiming none other than Real Madrid star Ronaldo could see out the rest of his career in Tyneside.

He added, tantalisingly: "Cristiano Ronaldo has been a long-time supporter and buddy of mine, so I might even be able to get him to finish his career off at Newcastle."