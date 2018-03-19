Gennaro Gattuso Reveals Two Week Break Is 'Perfect' for Europe-Chasing Milan

AC Milan manager Gennaro Gattuso claimed the international break couldn't have come at a better time for the Rossoneri after a victory over Chievo on Sunday left the club just five points adrift of the Champions League places.





Goals from Mariusz Stępiński and Roberto Inglese had turned the game around after Hakan Çalhanoğlu put Milan into a lead early on. But second half goals from Patrick Cutrone and André Silva ensured all three points stayed at the San Siro.

Marco Luzzani/GettyImages

Gattuso said that his side had worked tirelessly over the last few months and deserved their short break, also highlighting the recent match winning performances of summer signing Silva.





"We need to rest now as some players are off to play for the national teams, and we’ll get together again on Wednesday with those not selected," Gattuso confirmed, quoted by Forza Italian Football.





"It wasn’t an easy game today, we have a team that has given a lot in the last few months, but I was happy with the performance. The break comes at a perfect time for us."

Can confirm Andre Silva is the new CR7, what a baller — Sellvio Berlu$coni (@Pure_Milanista) March 11, 2018

(You may also like Date Set for Highly Anticipated Milan Derby After Fixture Delayed by Astori Tragedy)

On Sunday, Gattuso was also singing the praises of his £34m striker who, despite failing to score in the Serie A all season, has scored two match-winning goals in just seven days.

"He is a very professional guy, and you can see that in his eyes in training," he added about Portugal international Silva. "He is also getting that cutting edge which he is using against his opponents."